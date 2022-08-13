First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FR stock opened at C$10.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$8.12 and a 1 year high of C$18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,563.33.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$198.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,402,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,745 shares of company stock worth $290,283.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

