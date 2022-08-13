Filecash Reaches Market Capitalization of $153,062.13 (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Filecash has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Filecash has a total market cap of $153,062.13 and $52,022.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00038533 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Filecash
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash.
Buying and Selling Filecash
Receive News & Updates for Filecash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.