Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSZ. TD Securities cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

TSE FSZ opened at C$10.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.81. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 163.46%.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$1,254,243.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

