Fiera Capital Corp Trims Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.45% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 274,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 83,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE BAMR opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $65.85.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
