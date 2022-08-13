Fiera Capital Corp Sells 5,335 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.09% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,266 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,686,000 after buying an additional 120,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,742,000 after buying an additional 429,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.