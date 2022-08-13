Fiera Capital Corp Sells 476 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day moving average of $189.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.