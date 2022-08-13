Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 50,425 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSY opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.77, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

