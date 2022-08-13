Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.47 Million Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 179.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,295 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHI stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

