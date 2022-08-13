Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,611 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $131.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.13.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,637 shares of company stock worth $9,501,472. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

