Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.

NYSE EL opened at $275.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.