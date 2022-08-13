Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 173,092 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,092 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Dada Nexus worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,509,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $6.83 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

