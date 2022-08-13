Fidus Investment Co. (FDUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 16th

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.39 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $21.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

