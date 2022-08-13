Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 267,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE FIS opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.82.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

