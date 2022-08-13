Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Raised by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after buying an additional 902,020 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $135.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.