Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.12 and last traded at $45.12. 126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 59.78% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

