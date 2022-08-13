FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FG Merger Stock Performance

FGMC remained flat at $10.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. FG Merger has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of FG Merger

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

