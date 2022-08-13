Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Update

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Femasys in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get Femasys alerts:

Institutional Trading of Femasys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Femasys by 33.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Femasys by 74.7% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 150,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Stock Up 7.3 %

FEMY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 10,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,027. The company has a quick ratio of 13.79, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Femasys has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Femasys had a negative net margin of 883.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Research analysts predict that Femasys will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Femasys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.