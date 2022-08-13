FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

FDX stock opened at $230.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

