FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Brie Carere Sells 11,235 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FDX opened at $230.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.18 and a 200-day moving average of $221.27. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $282.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $593,029,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $161,754,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

