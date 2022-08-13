Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $130.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $111.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.67. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 123.70%.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,168,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,710 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

