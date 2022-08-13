Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Fastly stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.38. Fastly has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,829.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,687 shares of company stock worth $689,473. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,625,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

