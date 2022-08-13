Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.
Fastly Trading Up 5.5 %
Fastly stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.38. Fastly has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.
Insider Transactions at Fastly
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,625,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.
Fastly Company Profile
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fastly (FSLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.