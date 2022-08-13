Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Up 27.4% in July

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNBGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 521,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of FMNB opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $510.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 30.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $994,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,440.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,222,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,668. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

