Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Up 27.4% in July

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 663,900 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 521,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of FMNB opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $510.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 30.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $994,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,440.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,222,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,668. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

