Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Shares Down 3.7%

Farmers Edge Inc. (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMEGF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Farmers Edge from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Farmers Edge from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmers Edge from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Farmers Edge Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Farmers Edge Company Profile

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

