Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Fantex Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.
Fantex Company Profile
Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.
