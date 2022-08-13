Factom Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.48 Million (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Factom has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $628.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Factom has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Factom coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00038767 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,397,749 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Factom

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

