Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,862 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $55,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. 15,058,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,510,396. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55. The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

