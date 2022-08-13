Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $94.00 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

