extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $104,829.40 and approximately $34,409.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,486.57 or 0.99912942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00049336 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00230649 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00145129 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00267184 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00057535 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004725 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

