Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $207,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,435,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $76,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,289,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

