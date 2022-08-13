Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Everi has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Activity at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,424 shares of company stock worth $142,632. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $3,075,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth $2,381,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.