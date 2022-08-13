Evercore ISI Cuts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $90.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

PRU stock opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

