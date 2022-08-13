Evercore ISI Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $252.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI to $252.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.29.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.