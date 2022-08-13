EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0008

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $24,227.15 and approximately $83,364.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00519292 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000636 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.51 or 0.01844044 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00271860 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.