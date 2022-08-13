Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ETCMY. Cheuvreux downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

ETCMY opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

