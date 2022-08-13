EU supply (LON:EUSP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.05

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 18.05 ($0.22). EU supply shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.22), with a volume of 14,344 shares trading hands.

EU supply Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.08.

EU supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.

See Also

