Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Etsy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Etsy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Etsy by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,071,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $2,247,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,071,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,672,083. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $119.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

