Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Ethereum Stake has a market cap of $447,267.50 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Stake has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00009107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014865 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00038775 BTC.
Ethereum Stake Coin Profile
Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. The official website for Ethereum Stake is ethereumstake.farm.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Stake
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Stake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Stake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.