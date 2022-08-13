Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Ethereum Stake has a market cap of $447,267.50 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Stake has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00009107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Stake alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00038775 BTC.

Ethereum Stake Coin Profile

Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. The official website for Ethereum Stake is ethereumstake.farm.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Stake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Stake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Stake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Stake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Stake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Stake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.