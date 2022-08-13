Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd Sells 16,000 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $480,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,152.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Equitable Stock Performance
Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47.
Equitable Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
