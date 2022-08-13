Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $179.80

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.80 ($2.17) and traded as low as GBX 179.80 ($2.17). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.17), with a volume of 102,999 shares.

Equiniti Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 179.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 173.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17.

About Equiniti Group

(Get Rating)

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equiniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equiniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.