Equalizer Trading Up 14.2% This Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $230,982.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Equalizer has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038410 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Equalizer Coin Profile
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
Equalizer Coin Trading
