enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNOW) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of enVVeno Medical Co. (NASDAQ:NVNOW – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

enVVeno Medical Stock Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

enVVeno Medical Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on the development of various bioprosthetic tissue-based solutions to enhance the standard of care in the treatment of venous diseases. The company's lead product is the VenoValve, a surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous chronic venous insufficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.