Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.70.

ENTG opened at $104.53 on Friday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $112.97.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,269,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Entegris by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 87,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Entegris by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,355,000 after acquiring an additional 163,324 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Entegris by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

