Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.13.

Enovix Price Performance

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. Enovix has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enovix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Enovix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix



Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

