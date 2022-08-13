Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Insider Gardner Cameron Dales Sells 10,000 Shares

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gardner Cameron Dales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enovix alerts:

On Friday, August 5th, Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $22.75 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Enovix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Enovix by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.