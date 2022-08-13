EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

EnerSys Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $70.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.07. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $93.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

