Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $0.72. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 548,675 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFOI. HC Wainwright downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 192.56% and a negative net margin of 104.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

