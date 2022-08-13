EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,787,030 shares during the quarter. Laredo Petroleum makes up approximately 13.7% of EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P.’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $31,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 11.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

LPI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.71. 508,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

