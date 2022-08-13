Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
NYSE:ESBA opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.35.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Featured Articles
