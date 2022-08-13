Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

